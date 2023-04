AURORA, N.C. (WNCT) – A unique event to help raise money for a new roof for the Aurora Chamber of Commerce is coming to the town in April.

On April 22, The Aurora Richland Township Chamber of Commerce will be holding an event called Down and Dirty on Earth Day. The event will be located at 3rd Street in Aurora.

The event will have a lot of food choices, a chance to get a massage, games, a 50/50 raffle and mini-pullers.

The event starts at noon. Contact (707) 416-1048 for more information.