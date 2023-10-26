NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A Beary-Not-So-Scary event is coming to New Bern just in time for Halloween.

This kid-centered event put on by Beary-Merry Events will start on Friday with a Halloween Preschool Parade at 9:30 a.m. The fun continues at 6:30 p.m. with a free movie in the park, “A Nightmare Before Christmas.”

On Saturday, there will be a costume contest at 3 p.m., continuing with a costume parade 30 minutes later. You can get your monster mash on with a street dance at 7 p.m. that features a DJ.

Downtown businesses will offer treats, no tricks, from 4-6 p.m. All witches are encouraged to attend the Witches Ride at Union Point Park at 5 p.m., with brooms optional. The day wraps up with a not-so-frightful zombie walk that starts at 7 p.m.

The Strut Your Mutt event ends Halloweekend at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.