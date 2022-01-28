Beaufort County man hits it big with $200,000 lottery win

RALEIGH, N.C. – Steven Midgette of Belhaven tried his luck on a $5 scratch-off ticket and won a $200,000 prize.

Midgette bought his lucky Ruby Mine 9X ticket from the Speedway on U.S. 64 East in Plymouth.

Midgette arrived at lottery headquarters Thursday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $142,021.

Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $900 million per year for education. For details on how money raised by the lottery made a difference in Beaufort County in 2020, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.

