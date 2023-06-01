WASHINGTON, N.C.— Beaufort Performing Arts Collective is wrapping up its first class in partnership with Beaufort County Community College, and the public is invited to the BPAC Showcase on June 10 at 7 p.m. in the BCCC Continuing Education Building (8) Auditorium.

BPAC is presenting a performing arts showcase comprised of one-act plays, independent films, dance, music, and visual arts created by local actors, filmmakers, dancers, musicians, and artists.

Tickets are available now, with general admission costing $10 and student/youth tickets costing only $5. They can be purchased online at www.bpac.live. Tickets cannot be purchased through the college.

This spring, BPAC held its first class with a focus on live and cinematic performance and production. Each session was devoted to subjects such as musical theater acting, filmmaking, and production, such as set building and lighting.

BPAC seeks to engage new artists through the Continuing Education Division with its offerings. This summer, the group will hold three camps in partnership with the college’s summer enrichment youth program. The camps include All About Art Camp, Performing Arts Camp, and Stagecraft Camp. Classes take place in July.

To learn more about these camps and other summer enrichment youth programs, visit www.beaufortccc.edu/beaufort-youth. Scholarships are available to qualifying families.

Part of BPAC’s mission statement states, “We believe that everyone should have access to the transformative power of the arts.” The college is excited to support this mission by continuing to host the organization on its campus. To register for youth camps, call 252-940-6375