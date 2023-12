HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Berry Global has made some Taylor Swift cups in collaboration with Golden Link Inc..

Officials posted, “We are partnering with @Golden Link Inc. to help Swifties in the US sip and savor the nostalgia during their cinematic journey through Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour film.”

Berry Global says the cups are 32oz concession cups that “Swifties” can take home to enjoy the experience even after the show is over.​