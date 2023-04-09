GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — New York and California get a lot of credit and shine when it comes to the movie screen, but another state, in particular, deserves credit.

Plenty of iconic films have been shot in North Carolina. To prove this, BetCarolina.com found the movies filmed in North Carolina and ranked them with many titles that are very familiar to most.

Using IMDb, Rotten Tomatoes Audience, Critics’ Scores and Oscars recognition to create a point system, BetCarolina.com ranked the top 10 moves shot in the state of North Carolina.