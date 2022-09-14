GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Country music star Blake Shelton is set to perform in Greensboro next year during his Back to the Honky Tonk Tour.

The former “Voice” judge will headline a show on Feb. 23 at the Greensboro Coliseum that will also feature Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean.

Tickets will go on sale on Sept. 23.

“There’s nothing like getting out on the road and taking music to the fans,” Shelton said. “I feel just as excited to step on stage and perform as I did the very first time. I know my tour mates Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean feel the same…reak out the hats and boots ‘cause we’re going back to the honky tonk!”