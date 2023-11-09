MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC – The U.S. Navy Blue Angels confirmed the team will be the headliner at the 2024 Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Air Show with the release of its 2024 air show season schedule.

May 11-12, 2024 is the official date for the three-time award-winning Marine Corps community outreach event that draws thousands to Eastern North Carolina approximately every two years. The event is held at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base in Goldsboro the other years.

The air show is MCAS Cherry Point and 2nd MAW’s way to show appreciation to our local and regional community partners and neighbors for their enduring support to our Marines, Sailors, and families stationed in Eastern North Carolina.

Returning acts include:

Hot Streak II Jet Truck

All-Veteran Jump Team

Randy Ball

RJ Gritter

Tom Larkin

Stephen Covington

New Bern’s own acrobatic pilot, Hubie Tolson

“The MCAS Cherry Point Air Show has a rich history of showcasing the incredible skill, precision, and power of military and civilian aviation,” said Col. Brendan “Cletus” Burks, MCAS Cherry Point commanding officer. “Together with the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, we will put on a free, world-class air show that will bring together some of the most skilled pilots from the aviation industry, as well as the U.S. Marine Corps and Navy, to demonstrate the undeniable strength of American air power aboard America’s Air Station.”