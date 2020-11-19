Bobby Brown Jr. has died at 28, reports say

HOLLYWOOD, CA – AUGUST 29: (L-R) Landon Brown, Bobby Brown Jr., and Bobby Brown attend the premiere screening of “The Bobby Brown Story” presented by BET and Toyota at the Paramount Theatre on August 29, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – Bobby Brown Jr., the son of singer-songwriter Bobby Brown, has died at the age of 28, according to multiple reports.

He was found dead at a home in Los Angeles Wednesday, police confirmed to PEOPLE.

Bobby Brown’s oldest son, Landon Brown, posted on Instagram Wednesday evening: “I love you forever King.”

TMZ first reported the news, citing a source close to the family who said foul play was not suspected.

Bobby Jr. was following a musical path like his father, judging from his Instagram account. The last song he teased on social media was titled “Say Something.”

Bobby Jr.’s death comes more than five years after the death of half-sister Bobbi Kristina Brown. She was found face-down and unresponsive in a bathtub in January, 2015 in a suburban Atlanta townhome. After months in a coma, she died in hospice care July 26 of that year.

Bobby Brown lost Whitney Houston, his wife and Bobby Kristina’s mother, three years earlier under similar circumstances. The legendary singer was found dead at a Beverly Hills, California hotel submerged in a bathtub.

Bobbi Kristina Brown’s body was transported to New Jersey to be buried next to her mother’s at a cemetery in Westfield.

Bobby Jr. was born to Kim Ward, who Bobby Brown was seeing before he married Whitney Houston in July, 1992.

He is survived by his sister, La’Princia, as well as his half-siblings Landon, Cassius, Hendrix and Bodhi.