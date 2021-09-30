Broadway’s ‘Aladdin’ shuts down due to COVID just 1 night after reopening

NEW YORK CITY (WPIX) – The show won’t go on.

Wednesday night’s performance of “Aladdin” on Broadway was canceled due to breakthrough COVID-19 cases within the company at the New Amsterdam Theatre, according to a statement.

Important information regarding tonight's performance. pic.twitter.com/zVHzgHuuSi — Aladdin the Musical (@aladdin) September 29, 2021

After a lengthy hiatus spanning about a year-and-a-half due to the COVID-19 pandemic, “Aladdin” had returned to Broadway for its reopening-night performance on Tuesday night.

The statement, posted to the production’s Twitter account, said tickets for Wednesday’s show will be refunded, and the status of future shows will be communicated in the same fashion.

“We will continue to provide support to the affected ‘Aladdin’ company members as they recover,” the statement concluded.

All Broadway theaters in New York currently require audience members and performers to be fully vaccinated with an FDA- or WHO-approved vaccine, per the latest guidance from the Broadway League. Those who cannot be vaccinated for religious and medical reasons are required to provide proof of a negative COVID test prior to the show. Masks are also required inside the theater, except while eating or drinking, or in designated areas.

The policy extends at least through Oct. 31. The Broadway League was said to be revisiting these policies for shows beyond October, and “may include a relaxation of certain provisions if the science dictates.”