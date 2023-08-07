(KTLA) – Sandra Bullock’s longtime partner Bryan Randall has passed away after a private three-year battle with ALS. He was 57.

Randall died over the weekend, his family said in a statement obtained by People magazine.

“It is with great sadness that we share that on Aug. 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS,” his family said. “Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request.”

The model-turned-photographer’s family then thanked the healthcare workers who helped them through this time.

Sandra Bullock attends the Los Angeles premiere of Paramount Pictures’ “The Lost City” at Regency Village Theatre on March 21, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours,” the statement continued. “At this time we ask for privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan.”

The actress and Randall reportedly first met when he photographed her son Louis’ birthday in January 2015. They made their relationship public about a year later.

The couple mostly kept their relationship under wraps.

Bullock talked about it during an episode of Jada Pinkett-Smith’s “Red Table Talk.”

“I found the love of my life,” she said. “It’s the best thing ever.”

Sandra has two children, her 13-year-old son Louis and 10-year-old daughter Laila, both of whom are adopted.

“He’s the example that I would want my children to have,” she said. “I have a partner who’s very Christian and there are two different ways of looking at things. I don’t always agree with him, and he doesn’t always agree with me. But he is an example even when I don’t agree with him.”

According to People, Randall’s family requests that loved ones make donations to the ALS Association and Massachusetts General Hospital in lieu of flowers.