WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — The world’s fastest multi-launch roller coaster has officially launched!

Busch Gardens’ newest roller coaster, Pantheon, officially opened to the public on Friday after the park gave early access earlier this month for certain pass holders.

“Our Members were among the first to experience Pantheon and after hearing their enthusiasm towards the ride, we are thrilled to now share this great attraction with all of our guests,” said Kevin Lembke, Busch Gardens Williamsburg Park President. “This highly anticipated coaster is an amazing addition to our park, and we are excited to have officially opened Pantheon this morning. It was an honor to recognize frontline heroes and have local partners join in our opening festivities.”

Pantheon’s the world’s fastest multi-launch roller coaster, with a top speed of 73 mph, four launches, two inversions and a 95-degree drop. It’s the third coaster in the park’s Italy section — joining Tempesto and Apollo’s Chariot — and the seventh in total at Busch Gardens.

The coaster was supposed to open back in 2020 but was delayed due to the pandemic.

Pantheon at Busch Gardens (photo: Busch Gardens® Williamsburg)

Pantheon at Busch Gardens (photo: Busch Gardens® Williamsburg)

Pantheon at Busch Gardens (photo: Busch Gardens® Williamsburg)

Pantheon at Busch Gardens (photo: Busch Gardens® Williamsburg)

Pantheon at Busch Gardens (photo: Busch Gardens® Williamsburg)

The grand opening ceremony for Pantheon is planned for 10:45 a.m., featuring limited-edition merchandise, a DJ and more.