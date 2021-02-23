‘Call Sign Romeo’: New Hollywood movie being filmed in Outer Banks looking to cast local actors

OUTER BANKS, N.C. (WAVY) — Aspiring, local actors trying to make their big break into Hollywood will now get their chance with a recent casting call for a new movie getting ready to film in the Outer Banks.

“Call Sign Romeo” is a new coming-of-age movie which will start filming in early March of this year.

Read the full synopsis of the movie below:

It’s “Creed” meets “Top Gun,” as high school wrestler Chris Miller pursues his dream to fly jets at the U.S. Naval Academy. He’ll need to win a state championship, while navigating the challenges of his senior year, including his girlfriend going to West Point, a nemesis they call Kid Hulk, and Navy SEAL trainers that stand in his way. With all the drama and action, will Chris achieve his goal of becoming a Navy fighter pilot?

To stay authentic, the producers plan to utilize local and regional talent for key roles, with the goal of creating an inspiring movie the whole family can enjoy.

An officials statement from the movie’s website says that filming will take place mostly on nights and weekends the months of late March through May.



The majority of filming is anticipated to take place in Dare County (Manteo, Nags Head, Kill Devil Hills, Kitty Hawk, and Southern Shores).

Movie poster for “Call Sign Romeo”

The movie’s producers are looking for actors to fill in speaking supporting roles, background extras, as well as original music from local musicians.

To apply for the casting call, send your name, contact information, headshot, previous acting experience/résumé, and description of availability through end of May, to talent@callsignromeo.com by March 12, 2021.

