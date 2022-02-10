Carowinds announces opening day for March 12th, new Halloween-related event

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCT) – We’re gonna take you for a ride!

Carowinds announced Thursday the official opening day is Saturday, March 12. With a new operating season comes new events, too.

The new “Season of Fun” State Line Celebration from April 9 to May 8, celebrates the Carolinas with authentic cuisine, local brews and musicians that can only be experienced in the Tar Heel and Palmetto states. Carowinds is also celebrating the spooky season later in the year with not one but two events.

SCarowinds runs from September 16-October 30, and guests will experience haunted mazes, scare zones and live entertainment. There’s also the new event Tricks and Treats Fall Fest that will run September 17-October 30 and is geared more towards families with small children. This event features autumn activities, specialty food and craft beers, games and traditional trick-or-treating

The end of the year will feature the event WinterFest, where guests can expect holiday lights, ice skating and live shows.

Guests can learn more about these experiences by clicking here or on Carowinds’ social channels.