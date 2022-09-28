CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) — Carteret County Speedway is postponing a race scheduled for Saturday, October 1st to a later date due to incoming weather, according to a press release from speedway officials.

Officials say the forecast of heavy rain for Eastern North Carolina this weekend as Hurricane Ian moved Northward is prompting the rescheduling. “Even if the rain were to end by Saturday night, the storm has made travel dangerous to impossible for many competitors and fans,” said Ben Kilcrease, Competition Director.

Saturday, October 8th has been chosen as the postponed date. The speedway says it was an open date for the speedway and the Grand National Super Series was able to accommodate the move as Carteret County Speedway is the featured track for the GNSS Season Finale Championship.

Except for the date change, the race card will remain the same. Former NASCAR great Jeremy Mayfield will be among the featured GNSS drivers, the event will also feature the Chargers Division deciding their season points title with the Street Stocks and Mini Stocks running as well.

Armbands from September 24th are still good for half price on October 8th. Kids 10 and under are free.

The speedway says their “thoughts and prayers are with our friends in Florida that are in the path of Hurricane Ian.”