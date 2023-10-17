NEW BERN, N.C. — For many, Halloween is a favorite holiday. And why shouldn’t it be?

Dressing in costumes, carving pumpkins, and collecting candy, simply has fun written all over it! But the origins of Halloween didn’t start that way. It began with the Celtic festival of Samhain, a celebration to welcome the harvest at the end of the year, during which the Celtic people lit bonfires and wore costumes to ward off ghosts. In the eighth century, this tradition became known as All Hallows Eve.

As the tradition evolved across time and countries, food was left for the spirits, and ghosts, bats, black cats, and more started to be associated with it. By the early 1900s, Americans, borrowing from multiple European traditions began to dress up and go house to house for food or money. Halloween, where kids went door to door for treats, did not emerge till the mid-20th century.

Come out on Saturday, October 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., on the Palace’s historic site for Tryon Palace’s family fun version of All Hallows Eve. We will be celebrating Folklore and Fairytales, so you don’t have to worry being scared by ghosts, flying bats and or being beheaded by the Headless Horseman, though you might see him there, and maybe a witch too.

It’s all fun and games, and of course treats and prizes. All Hallows Eve is designed for children, but all ages are welcome to join in on the festivities of the day and come in their favorite costume.

All Hallows Eve is free for children 14 and under, dressed in Halloween costumes; $10 for adults; free for members of the Tryon Palace Foundation.

Tickets may be purchased at the North Carolina History Center, or by calling 252-639-3527.

All passes for All Hallows Eve include admission to the Tryon Palace gardens. There are no refunds of exchanges on event tickets.