Celebrities react to Rihanna and A$AP Rocky on their first child together

Rihanna

FILE – Rihanna attends an event for her lingerie line Savage X Fenty at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel in Los Angeles on on Aug. 28, 2021. Rihanna is backing her belief that climate change is a social justice issue by pledging $15 million to the movement through her Clara Lionel Foundation. The “We Found Love” singer Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, announced the donation to 18 climate justice organizations doing work in seven Caribbean nations and the United States, including the Climate Justice Alliance, the Indigenous Environmental Network, and the Movement for Black Lives.(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) — Rihanna is expecting her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky.

We learned of the news on Monday. Fans and other celebrities can’t seem to keep their cool. Some of the biggest stars have taken to social media to congratulate the couple.

Lizzo said: “IM SO HAPPY FOR RIH N ROCKY CONGRATULATIONS AHHHHH”. She then went on to reshare a tweet that said, “Random Prediction: Rihanna will get pregnancy by the age of 33”.  

Zara Larson said, “Omg Rihanna”. 

Rihanna's foundation donates $15 million to climate justice

Victoria Monet said “wow congratulations to Rihanna and A$ap!! The journey is gonna be so beautiful she looks amazing”  

Rapper JT said “Omfg, congratulations Rihanna .

Paris Hilton said “Congratulations Queen! So exciting! So happy for you @Rihanna! You look so beautiful and are going to be an amazing mother.  

