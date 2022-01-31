Celebrities react to Rihanna and A$AP Rocky on their first child together

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) - Pitt County's first-ever rage room will be calling Greenville home starting this Friday! The rage room's name will be called "Welcome to Therapy, Come Take It Out On Us."

The rage rooms will be located in a warehouse it will be divided into three sections where you can smash glass, appliances, and even vehicles.

Lorina Garrison, the co-owner of anger management says she wanted to open up a rage room after going to one in Charlotte with her son and says this will allow people to take their anger and frustration out on objects.