Celebrities react to Rihanna and A$AP Rocky on their first child together

GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) — Rihanna is expecting her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky.
We learned of the news on Monday. Fans and other celebrities can’t seem to keep their cool. Some of the biggest stars have taken to social media to congratulate the couple.
Lizzo said: “IM SO HAPPY FOR RIH N ROCKY CONGRATULATIONS AHHHHH”. She then went on to reshare a tweet that said, “Random Prediction: Rihanna will get pregnancy by the age of 33”.
Zara Larson said, “Omg Rihanna”.
Victoria Monet said “wow congratulations to Rihanna and A$ap!! The journey is gonna be so beautiful she looks amazing”
Rapper JT said “Omfg, congratulations Rihanna .”
Paris Hilton said “Congratulations Queen! So exciting! So happy for you @Rihanna! You look so beautiful and are going to be an amazing mother.