NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Get ready for some entertainment.

On March 18th, the Celtic Folk based trio Talisk will be playing at the New Bern Civic Theatre. The performance is part of the 2023 Encore Series, which aims to bring more steady strings of entertainment between the larger shows, it will be held on Saturday, March 18 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets and more information are available online: newberncivictheatre.org.

Formed in 2014, Talisk is a purely instrumental band. The band has won numerous awards such as the BBC Radio 2 Young Folk Award in 2015 and “Folk Band of the Year” at the MG Alba Scots Trad Music Awards in 2017, just to name a few. The trio’s second album “Beyond” gained five stars review and landed the number one spot on Itunes.

The performance will be located at 412 Pollock Street in New Bern.