(WSPA) – The late Chadwick Boseman and American singer Darius Rucker, both SC natives, will be honored with stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2024.
The 2024 selections were announced Monday.
The Hollywood Walk of Fame selection committee includes fellow honorees that hand-pick a group of honorees across the entertainment world each year.
The categories and honorees are as followed:
Motion Picture
- Chadwick Boseman (posthumous)
- Kevin Feige
- Gal Gadot
- Maggie Gyllenhaal
- Chris Melelndandri
- Chris Pine
- Christina Ricci
- Michelle Yeoh
Television
- Ken Jeong
- Eugene Levy
- Mario Lopez
- Jim Nantz
- Sheryl Lee Ralph
- Michael Schur
- Kerry Washington
- Raúl De Molina and Lili Estefan, Co-Hosts of the television show, “El Gordo y La Flaca” (double ceremony)
Recording
- Glen Ballard
- Toni Braxton
- Def Leppard
- Charles Fox
- Sammy Hagar
- Brandy Norwood
- Darius Rucker
- Gwen Stefani
- Andre “Dr. Dre” Young
Live Theatre/Live Performance
- Jane Krakowski
- Otis Redding (posthumous)
Radio
- Angie Martinez
Sports Entertainment
- Billie Jean King
- Carl Weathers
Dates have not been scheduled for these star ceremonies.