GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — Bryan Beilanski is hoping to bring smiles to faces as he shares songs from his albums and gears up for a tour.

His new album is “Bryan’s Super Happy Fun Time III.” He stopped by WNCT to talk about it and what’s been going on with his music.

“These past few years, I think we’ve all gone through a lot of hard times and I think people are ready to have a good time again,” said Beilanski.

He played Friday night at Christy’s Euro Pub.

“First time performing here in Greenville and I’m really excited about it,” said Beilanski.

