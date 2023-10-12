GREENVILLE, N.C. — Have you ever wished you could turn back time? To go back to a simpler, happy time filled with sock hops, drive-in theaters, muscle cars, and thick sideburns? Well, get out your poodle skirts and leather jackets!

Cirque Italia’s Gold Unit performers can’t wait to take you back to a time when hula hoops and soda fountains were abundant, Elvis Presley dominated the airwaves, greased hair was all the rage, and street racing was a parent’s greatest concern! Come along for the ride when a 1950s-obsessed adolescent falls asleep and dreams of living in this revolutionary era. This high-octane show is guaranteed to captivate and engage every kiddo and Daddy-O in the audience.

Cirque Italia believes multiculturalism is one of our strongest assets. Our show features performers from Argentina, Brazil, Romania, and many other countries. Of course, these incredible artists are preparing to wow you with their astounding acts. Master jugglers, low-wire fanatics, dazzling contortion, wild trampoline antics, and even a wheel of death! Want to know more? You’ll have to come ‘dream’ with us as we travel back in time.

(Cirque Italia photo)

(Cirque Italia photo)

(Cirque Italia photo)

Cirque Italia’s mission is to provide high-class entertainment suitable for all age groups, where all are welcome at our strictly animal-free shows!

When: November 9th – 12th

Where: 714 Greenville Blvd SE, Greenville, NC 27858

At: Greenville Mall in the parking lot

– Under the stunning White & Blue Big Top Tent!

· November 9 – Thursday: 7:30pm

· November 10 – Friday: 7:30pm

· November 11 – Saturday: 1:30pm, 4:30pm, & 7:30pm

· November 12 – Sunday: 1:30pm & 4:30pm

Cost and Purchase Info: For more information, visit www.cirqueitalia.com and make sure to check all our social media accounts. Tickets can be purchased now starting at $10.00-$50.00 depending on availability. Cirque Italia offers one free child admission with every full priced paying adult ticket in levels 2 or 3. This offer cannot be combined with any other offers, discounts, or deals. Please call 941-704-8572 to get the promo code for your location.

Box office hours:

The box office opens on-site on Tuesday, the week of the show.

Non-show days: 10am – 6pm

On show days: 10am – 9pm

You may also purchase tickets through our website (cirqueitalia.com/tickets) or by phone: (941) 704-8572. We also respond to text messages.