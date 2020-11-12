CMA Awards: List of 2020 winners

Art is something created with imagination skill, and it is beautiful - that's one modern definition of art. Hatch Show Print artists make their creations inside the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. The results are something you can see firsthand when you tour the historic shop.

"You can smell the ink. You can feel the paper," described Celene Aubry, the shop's manager. The story of Nashville covers the walls of the Hatch Show Print shop. A story that dates back more than a century and extends beyond Nashville's borders.