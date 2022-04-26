GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The first of five concerts as part of the Concert on the Common will be held this Thursday at Town Common in Greenville.

Jim Quick and the Coastline Band headline Thursday’s event which will feature multiple food trucks and adult beverages served in the park. The concert begins at 6 p.m. at the Toyota Amphitheater at the Greenville Town Common.

“Our concert series has grown every year and we’re excited to be working with the city to bring live free entertainment back to the Town Common,” said Henry Hinton, president of Inner Banks Media, the radio stations group that presents the series each year. “Our lineup this year is full of bands that have been requested and favorites from years past.”

The other four concerts are listed below. Each will be held on a Thursday with gates opening at 5:30 p.m. for the 6 p.m. performance.

May 12: Chicago Rewired (Chicago Tribute band)

May 26: The Embers Featuring Craig Woolard

June 9: On The Border – The Ultimate Eagles Tribute

June 23: Trial By Fire (Journey Tribute Band)

No coolers are allowed in the park and there is no parking behind the amphitheater without a permit. The audience is encouraged to bring beach chairs or blankets for seating as there is no permanent seating at the amphitheater.

“We love doing this for the city”, said Hinton. “It’s a great family event in a great setting so we expect another big year for our concert series.”