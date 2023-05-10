GREENVILLE, N.C. — After rain postponed the initial start of the fourth season of Concert on the Common, plans are in place for the first performance to begin Thursday night.

The series was initially supposed to begin on April 24 at the Greenville Toyota Amphitheater at Town Common. However, due to rainy conditions, the start was pushed back to Thursday.

On the Border, the Ultimate Eagles Tribute will perform on Thursday at 6 pm. The concert is the first of six free Thursday shows this spring and summer being presented by the radio stations of Inner Banks Media (107.9 WNCT, 103.7 WTIB, 94.3 The Game, Oldies 102.7 and 94.1 and 96.3 WRHT, Morehead City).

On the Border was named the number one Eagles tribute band in the US when they appeared on the AXS TV program “The World’s Best Tribute Bands.” The show will exclusively feature songs from the Eagles and Joe Walsh catalog of rock hits from the 70’s through the 2000’s including favorites like “Hotel California,” “Take It Easy”, “Heartache Tonight,” “One Of These Nights,” “Take It To The Limit,” “Peaceful Easy Feeling,” “Rocky Mountain Way” and many more.

“We are extremely excited to have On The Border back for the fourth consecutive year”, said IBX Media President Henry Hinton. “This has traditionally been our biggest show and to kick off the season with them is special. Everyone loves The Eagles and these guys sound just like the original band.”

There will be multiple food trucks available lining First Street and the Greenville Junior League will be selling beer and wine. Coolers are not allowed, however, pets are welcome. Street parking is available along First Street and adjacent streets as well as the parking deck at the corner of 4th and Cotanche Streets.

Other upcoming shows include:

May 25 – The Band of Oz

June 8 – Landslide (Fleetwood Mac Tribute Band)

June 22 – Motown Legacy Revue

June 29 – The Ember Featuring Craig Woolard

July 13 – Tuesday’s Gone (Lynard Skynard Tribute Band)