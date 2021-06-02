Concert on the Common series returns Thursday with The Embers

GREENVILLE, N.C. — The radio stations of Inner Banks Media are presenting the third year of the Concert on the Common series, which is set to return this Thursday.

The Embers Featuring Craig Woolard will kick off the season with a 6 p.m. start on the Greenville Toyota Amphitheater at the Greenville Town Common. The concerts are free. There will be food trucks and beer and wine stations available. No coolers are permitted.

Last year’s concerts were scheduled but had to be canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The series began in 2018.

This will be the third year the Embers Featuring Craig Woolard have kicked off the series. This week’s concert will be the first of three weeks in a row. The atmosphere will be family-friendly.

The next two Thursday nights will feature the band Night Moves on June 10 and Liquid Pleasure on June 17. There will be two shows in July with Chairmen of the Board on July 1 and On The Border, The Ultimate Eagles Tribute Band on July 22.

The Junior League of Greenville will be handling beer sales for each concert as part of their fundraising efforts for community projects.

Inner Banks Media is a locally owned and operated company that owns 107.9 WNCT, 103.7 WTIB, 94.3 The Game, 96.3 WRHT in Morehead City and WNBU in New Bern.