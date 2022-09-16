GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – Fairs are a great way to welcome fall.

Fairs are a great way to experience local food and drinks, live music, rides and of course tons of fried food. Before the state comes to Raleigh, there are a number of county fairs that will take place around Eastern North Carolina. In fact, the Craven County Fair is going on how through Sunday. The Pitt County Fair begins next week.

Below is a list of all the other county fairs going on across Eastern North Carolina.

Craven County Fair

Through Sunday

The Craven County Fair will take place at the Craven County Fairgrounds

For more information click here

Pitt County Fair

September 20-25

Pitt County Fairgrounds

For more information click here

2022 Pitt County Fair coming to Greenville

Wilson County Fair

September 20-25

Wilson County Fairgrounds

For more information click here

Lenoir County Agricultural Fair

October 4-8

Lenoir County Fairgrounds

For more information click here

Wayne Regional Agricultural Fair

September 29-October 8

2801 US Highway 117 S, Dudley

For more information click here

Onslow County Fair

October 11-15

146 Broadhurst Road, Jacksonville

For information click here

Duplin Agribusiness Fair

October 21-23

Duplin Agribusiness Fair, 195 Fairgrounds Drive, Kenansville

For more information click here

Chowan County Fair

September 27-October 1

For more information click here.

Cape Fear Fair & Expo

October 29-November 7

1739 Hewlett Dr, Wilmington, NC 28405

For more information click here.

North Carolina State Fair

Also of note, the North Carolina State Fair is Oct. 13-23 in Raleigh.