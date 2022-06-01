NEW BERN N.C. (WNCT) – Craven Community College’s Lifetime Learning Center (LLC) will host a performance by John Brown’s “Little” Big Band this Friday.

The event will be at 7:30 p.m. in the Orringer Auditorium on the campus of the college.

John Brown and his “Little” Big Band will play 1940s swing band music for the audience. While the nickname little comes from the 11-member band, they have played at concert halls, educational residencies, concerts, and private events all over North Carolina.

The Havelock High School Jazz band will travel to Craven CC to participate in an afternoon Jazz workshop with Brown and his band.

To purchase tickets, visit the Lifetime Learning Center webpage. For questions, call Jennifer Baer at 252-633-2618.