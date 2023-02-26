NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Music for your ears.

The Craven Community College Lifetime Learning Center will be holding an upcoming benefit concert featuring The Malpass Brothers on Thursday, March 9 at the Grover C. Fields Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m.

The proceeds will support the Craven CC Foundation.

The event will have classic country, original music and old-time traditional gospels. The Malpass Brothers’ music is influenced by the likes of Johnny Cash and Hank Williams, Sr. They have opened for Merle Haggard and shared billing with Willie Nelson, Doc Watson and numerous others.

Hailing from Goldsboro, the duo made their Grand Ole Opry debut in 2018 and have performed in halls and at festivals from the Shetland Islands to MerleFest, and throughout the Carolinas, Tennessee, and Texas.

A local string band based in New Bern, The Bonafides, will be the opening act. The Bonafides play with electric guitars, mandolin, fiddle, and much more.

Tickets are $40 for adults and $25 for students. The event will be held at 2000 Doctor Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard in New Bern.

