VANCEBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — At Wednesday night’s Craven County Board of Commissioners meeting the board voted to approve a budget amendment that would allow for something fun to be installed in the county.

Board members voted to allow a $5,000 International Paper grant to be moved toward developing beach volleyball courts. This means the funds for the two beach volleyball courts total just over $24,000. Officials say they’re excited to get the project started.

“At one of our other parks, Creekside, we have eight beach volleyball courts, and we were blown away by the amount of interest in beach volleyball, so this is another attempt to add play in one of our additional parks,” said Craven County Recreation and Parks Director Billy Wilkes.

Construction is expected to begin in late summer this year. Officials say they hope to open the courts by fall.