NEW BERN, N.C (WNCT) – The Craven County Arts Council is seeking submissions of artwork featuring chrysanthemums for the 2022 Mum’s the Word Exhibition.

The artwork will be featured in the Director’s Gallery at Bank of the Arts for the month of October, with one work to be selected for the 2023 Mumfest logo. Artists are asked to register to participate at Craven Arts Council and drop completed entries off at the Bank of the Arts on September 30th and October 1st.

New Bern’s annual Mumfest brings thousands of people to the downtown area for fun, shopping, and entertainment. As part of the festival, Craven Arts Council will host Mum’s the Word, an art exhibition and contest to select artwork for the next year’s Mumfest.

The winner will receive $200 and their piece will be featured on tee shirts, bags, banners, and other promotional items for the 2023 celebration. This year there will also be a youth category for anyone under the age of 18. Artwork does not have to be only chrysanthemums but must feature chrysanthemums in some way.

More information can be found here.