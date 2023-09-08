GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Thousands of people will head to Downtown Greensboro this weekend for the annual North Carolina Folk Fest.

The three-day event kicked off Friday, and preparations were underway Thursday afternoon.

The stage is set and crews worked on finishing touches like lighting and sound. They’ll do a soundcheck Friday morning to prepare for the hundreds of performers getting ready to take one of the four stages set up throughout downtown.

“We’ve worked really hard all year to put all of these logistics and spreadsheets and now it’s coming to 3D and that’s amazing,” said Ashley Virginia Buffa, the festival’s program and special projects manager.

By Friday evening, the empty chairs will be full of people gearing up to listen to music performed by local and even international artists.

“You may not have heard of the names of some of these artists, but it’s what’s great about this festival,” said Buffa. “It’s a festival of discovery.”

Last year’s North Carolina Folk Fest brought about 80,000 people to Greensboro.

“It’s just gotten better and it’s gotten bigger,” said Buffa. “We’re just going to keep growing.”

Orange cones and street closure signs are popping up throughout downtown. Ten streets will be closed throughout downtown this weekend, including parts of Elm Street, Market Street and Friendly Avenue.

Greensboro’s free Hopper Trolley will be rolling through to take people where they need to go.

There will be something for everyone to enjoy from vendors to food trucks, a family area and more.

“It’s free,” said Buffa. “It’s fun. There’s so much to experience and do here. There’s really nothing to lose and you get to be a part of a community that puts on something really amazing.”

The first performance begins Friday at 5:00 p.m. Events run throughout the weekend with the final group taking the stage Sunday at 6:00 p.m.