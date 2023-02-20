GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A huge pop act is coming to Greensboro as part of his Backroad Baptism Tour.
Live Nation announced that over the summer, Jelly Roll, who broke the record for most weeks at number 1 with his song “Son of a Sinner,” is kicking off a 44-city tour in July.
Jelly Roll will be making two stops in North Carolina; Oct. 5 he’ll be at the Oak Bank Pavilion in Wilmington and on Friday, Oct. 6 he’ll be performing at the Greensboro Coliseum.
His tour openers include acts like Elle King, Three 6 Mafia, and Yelawolf among other. He’ll also be opening for Eric Church on some dates.
According to the release, Jelly Roll made his Grand Ole Opry debut in 2022. His 2020 single “Save Me” has earned more than 155 million views on YouTube and Platinum certification from the RIAA.
Tour Dates:
- Fri Jul 28 — Southaven, MS — BankPlus Amphitheater
- Sat Jul 29 — Alpharetta, GA — Ameris Bank Amphitheater
- Sun Jul 30 — Orange Beach, AL — The Wharf Amphitheater
- Tue Aug 01 — Huntsville, AL — Orion Amphitheater
- Thu Aug 03 — Darien Center, NY — Darien Lake Amphitheater
- Fri Aug 04 — Mansfield, MA — Xfinity Center
- Sat Aug 05 — Bangor, ME — Maine Savings Amphitheater
- Tue Aug 08 — Gilford, NH — Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
- Wed Aug 09 — Bridgeport, CT — Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
- Fri Aug 11 — Bristow, VA — Jiffy Lube Live
- Sat Aug 12 — Virginia Beach, VA — Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
- Tue Aug 15 — Burgettstown, PA — The Pavilion at Star Lake
- Thu Aug 17 — Clarkston, MI — Pine Knob Music Theater
- Fri Aug 18 — Milwaukee, WI — American Family Insurance Amphitheater<
- Sat Aug 19 — St. Louis, MO — Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- Tue Aug 22 — Evansville, IN — Ford Center
- Thu Aug 24 — Rogers, AR — Walmart AMP
- Fri Aug 25 — Omaha, NE — CHI Health Center
- Sat Aug 26 — Kansas City, MO — T-Mobile Center
- Tue Aug 29 — Lubbock, TX — United Supermarket Arena
- Wed Aug 30 — Albuquerque, NM — Isleta Amphitheater
- Fri Sep 01 — Las Vegas, NV — MGM Grand Garden Arena
- Sat Sep 02 — Salt Lake City, UT — USANA Amphitheatre
- Sun Sep 03 — Greenwood Village, CO — Fiddler’s Green
- Tue Sep 05 —Rapid City, SD — Summit Arena at The Monument
- Wed Sep 06 — Bozeman, MT — Brick Breeden Fieldhouse
- Tue Sep 12 — Bend, OR — Hayden Homes Amphitheater
- Thu Sep 14 — Concord, CA — Concord Pavilion
- Fri Sep 15 — Bakersfield, CA — Mechanics Bank Arena
- Tue Sept 19 — Oklahoma City, OK — Paycom Center
- Thu Sep 21 — Austin, TX — Germania Insurance Amphitheater
- Fri Sep 22 — Houston, TX — The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
- Sat Sep 23 — Dallas, TX — Dos Equis Pavilion
- Tue Sep 26 — Tupelo, MS — Cadence Bank Arena
- Thu Sep 28 — Cincinnati, OH — Riverbend Music Center
- Fri Sep 29 — Indianapolis, IN — Ruoff Music Center
- Sat Sep 30 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH — Blossom Music Center
- Tue Oct 03 — Charleston, WV — Charleston Coliseum
- Thu Oct 05 — Wilmington, NC — Live Oak Bank Pavilion
- Fri Oct 06 — Greensboro, NC — Greensboro Coliseum
- Tue Oct 10 — Lexington, KY — Rupp Arena
- Thu Oct 12 Greenville, SC — Bon Secours Wellness Arena
- Fri Oct 13 — Jacksonville, FL — VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
- Sat Oct 14 — Tampa, FL — MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Ticket sales will start on Feb. 24 through Ticketmaster. There will be VIP packages available.