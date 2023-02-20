GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A huge pop act is coming to Greensboro as part of his Backroad Baptism Tour.

Live Nation announced that over the summer, Jelly Roll, who broke the record for most weeks at number 1 with his song “Son of a Sinner,” is kicking off a 44-city tour in July.

Jelly Roll will be making two stops in North Carolina; Oct. 5 he’ll be at the Oak Bank Pavilion in Wilmington and on Friday, Oct. 6 he’ll be performing at the Greensboro Coliseum.

His tour openers include acts like Elle King, Three 6 Mafia, and Yelawolf among other. He’ll also be opening for Eric Church on some dates.

According to the release, Jelly Roll made his Grand Ole Opry debut in 2022. His 2020 single “Save Me” has earned more than 155 million views on YouTube and Platinum certification from the RIAA.

Tour Dates:

Fri Jul 28 — Southaven, MS — BankPlus Amphitheater

Sat Jul 29 — Alpharetta, GA — Ameris Bank Amphitheater

Sun Jul 30 — Orange Beach, AL — The Wharf Amphitheater

Tue Aug 01 — Huntsville, AL — Orion Amphitheater

Thu Aug 03 — Darien Center, NY — Darien Lake Amphitheater

Fri Aug 04 — Mansfield, MA — Xfinity Center

Sat Aug 05 — Bangor, ME — Maine Savings Amphitheater

Tue Aug 08 — Gilford, NH — Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Wed Aug 09 — Bridgeport, CT — Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Fri Aug 11 — Bristow, VA — Jiffy Lube Live

Sat Aug 12 — Virginia Beach, VA — Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Tue Aug 15 — Burgettstown, PA — The Pavilion at Star Lake

Thu Aug 17 — Clarkston, MI — Pine Knob Music Theater

Fri Aug 18 — Milwaukee, WI — American Family Insurance Amphitheater<

Sat Aug 19 — St. Louis, MO — Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Tue Aug 22 — Evansville, IN — Ford Center

Thu Aug 24 — Rogers, AR — Walmart AMP

Fri Aug 25 — Omaha, NE — CHI Health Center

Sat Aug 26 — Kansas City, MO — T-Mobile Center

Tue Aug 29 — Lubbock, TX — United Supermarket Arena

Wed Aug 30 — Albuquerque, NM — Isleta Amphitheater

Fri Sep 01 — Las Vegas, NV — MGM Grand Garden Arena

Sat Sep 02 — Salt Lake City, UT — USANA Amphitheatre

Sun Sep 03 — Greenwood Village, CO — Fiddler’s Green

Tue Sep 05 —Rapid City, SD — Summit Arena at The Monument

Wed Sep 06 — Bozeman, MT — Brick Breeden Fieldhouse

Tue Sep 12 — Bend, OR — Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Thu Sep 14 — Concord, CA — Concord Pavilion

Fri Sep 15 — Bakersfield, CA — Mechanics Bank Arena

Tue Sept 19 — Oklahoma City, OK — Paycom Center

Thu Sep 21 — Austin, TX — Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Fri Sep 22 — Houston, TX — The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sat Sep 23 — Dallas, TX — Dos Equis Pavilion

Tue Sep 26 — Tupelo, MS — Cadence Bank Arena

Thu Sep 28 — Cincinnati, OH — Riverbend Music Center

Fri Sep 29 — Indianapolis, IN — Ruoff Music Center

Sat Sep 30 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH — Blossom Music Center

Tue Oct 03 — Charleston, WV — Charleston Coliseum

Thu Oct 05 — Wilmington, NC — Live Oak Bank Pavilion

Fri Oct 06 — Greensboro, NC — Greensboro Coliseum

Tue Oct 10 — Lexington, KY — Rupp Arena

Thu Oct 12 Greenville, SC — Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Fri Oct 13 — Jacksonville, FL — VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Sat Oct 14 — Tampa, FL — MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Ticket sales will start on Feb. 24 through Ticketmaster. There will be VIP packages available.