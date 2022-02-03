David Moore Jr. talks new album ‘I Survived’ and upcoming concert series

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Meet Pastor David E Moore, Jr., the pastor of Divine Anointing Church International in Greenville.

It was established in 2008 and, for 13 years. his ministry has operated a bi-weekly food bank and developed multiple departments to serve God’s people in manners that are most effective to them.

On Dec. 14, 2015, Moore was installed as pastor of Indian Woods Missionary Baptist Church in Windsor. He continues to serve as pastor of both ministries. In 2011, Moore obtained his undergraduate degree in religion and philosophy from Shaw University in Raleigh. Continuing his education, Moore received his master’s degree in divinity from Shaw University in 2015.

In Oct. of 2021, Moore signed with Nubaz Entertainment, LLC as David Moore, Jr & Focused and began working on his debut album, “I Survived.” Released on December 23, 2021, the album is a riveting, spirit-filled compilation of songs designed to spread the gospel of Jesus Christ and bring hope to all those who listen.

In a conversation, Moore talks about his group David Moore, Jr & Focused, who are featured artists on The Experience Concert Series, sponsored by Nubaz Entertainment, LLC and TradMarc Music, LLC. In addition to the upcoming tour, Nubaz Entertainment and TradMarc Music have set their sights on preparing for the next album to be released by David Moore, Jr & Focused.