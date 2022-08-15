GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Dinosaurs come alive this weekend at the Greenville Convention Center.

This Saturday and Sunday, the Greenville Convention Center will be hosting an event called Dinosaur Adventure. Saturday, the event will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday will be from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The event will feature life-sized dinosaurs. Families can experience different activities like fossil crafting, Jurassic jeeps, themed obstacle courses, riding their favorite dinosaur and much more.

For more information on the event, click here.