FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Severe weather didn’t stop the last day of Farmville’s 34th Annual Dogwood Festival from happening on Sunday.

Festival goers still had the chance to enjoy some rides, arts, food vendors and more.

“We really like to roll the carpet out for folks coming into Farmville. The citizens are very proud of this event,” says Dan Taylor, chairman of Farmville Dogwood Festival.

The Dogwood Festival is recognized as a legacy festival by the Library of Congress. In the past, more than 30,000 people have attended.