GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Do you want to be in the room where it happens?

Now you might have a chance! Hamilton opens at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts has announced a digital lottery for Hamilton tickets.

Hamilton opens on April 6 in Greensboro, and now a limited number of tickets will be available for every performance for $10 each.

The lottery opens Friday at 10 a.m. and closes on Thursday, Mar 31 at noon for performances from April 6-13. After that, subsequence lotteries will begin on each Friday and close the Thursday before the upcoming performance.

You can get information about how to enter the lottery by downloading the official Hamilton app.

HOW TO ENTER