RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Drake and Usher will headline the annual Dreamville Festival in April.

R&B star Usher will headline the April 1 lineup while Drake will bring his rhyming skills to the stage co-headlining with the festival’s creator Fayetteville’s own J. Cole on April 2, according to the festival website.

Usher performs at Real 92.3’s The Real Show at The Forum on November 5, 2016 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

Other acts scheduled to perform are Sean Paul, the Jamaican rapper of “Get Busy” fame, Lil Durk, Dreamville recording artist rapper J.I.D, Baby Tate, Atlanta’s legendary rapper Waka Flocka Flame, and singer Burna Boy just to name a few.

The festival, which started in 2018, will be held at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh.

“The festival serves as Dreamville’s signature annual event for its fans worldwide bringing together local residents and travelers alike to gather together and enjoy incredible music performances in one of America’s most beautiful and historic public parks,” the festival’s website states.

Tickets are now on sale here

    Crowds at the Raleigh Dreamville Festival in 2019.
