BATON ROUGE La. (WGMB) – Actor John Schneider shared the death of his wife, actress Alicia Allain, 53, on Wednesday afternoon.

“My beautiful Smile is pain free, living in her new body alongside Jesus. Please respect our privacy during this time of grief. Please do not ask any questions,” he posted on his Facebook account.

According to an obituary, she died Tuesday at her home with her family around her. She had battled cancer for several years, but no cause of death was listed.

Allain was an actress, producer and makeup artist. She married Scheider, who is best known for playing Bo Duke on “The Dukes of Hazzard,” in 2019. The two had a wedding ceremony “before God,” followed shortly by a legal union. The couple worked together to build John Schneider Studios in Louisiana.

The family plans a private service. The obituary reads, “In lieu of flowers, please say prayers for her surviving family, tell someone you love that you love them in her honor, hug them and hold them tight.”