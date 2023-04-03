GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — E.B. Aycock’ Musical Theatre Club will perform its first-ever musical, “t”The Little Mermaid Jr.,” on Friday, April 28 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, April 29 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The 38 middle school performers will take the stage at the J.H. Rose Performing Arts Center. Director Johnathan Chavez and co-director Jenifer Hutson have worked hard to bring the show together.

The script of “The Little Mermaid Jr.” Is based on the 1989 animated film with all of the songs included, along with three new songs from the Broadway show. The script was written for younger, middle-school-aged actors.

(Contributed poster)

The school hopes to continue to allow students to put together productions each year.

Tickets are now available for $7 in advance at the E.B. Aycock Middle School front office or online at www.SchoolCashOnline.com for all Pitt County Schools students/parents, otherwise, tickets are $10 at the door each show night.

Supporters of the E.B Aycock Middle School Theatre Club can become patrons by making donations at the E.B. Aycock Middle School front office or at each performance.