BEAUFORT, N.C. — The East Carteret High School Drama Department is proud to announce their upcoming production of “Annie the Musical” on April 27-29, 2023, at 7 pm and April 29 at 1 pm at the Ellen Sprinkle Piner Auditorium, East Carteret High School.

“Annie the Musical” is a timeless classic that follows the journey of Annie, a young orphan girl, who is determined to find her parents. With a little help from her friends and the kind-hearted billionaire Oliver Warbucks, Annie learns the true meaning of family and love.

The East Carteret High School Drama Department’s production of “Annie the Musical” features a talented cast of students who have been rehearsing for months. The production also boasts an impressive set, costumes, and musical numbers, which are sure to entertain audiences of all ages.

Tickets for “Annie the Musical” are now available for purchase at the East Carteret High School main office, s well as online. The cost is $10. All proceeds will go towards supporting the East Carteret High School Drama Department.

This is the 20th anniversary of ECHS Drama performing “Annie”. The 2003 cast of Annie are invited to Friday’s performance. They will be recognized before the show and a picture with the cast, both old and new, will be taken at the end of the show.

Don’t miss this heartwarming production of “Annie the Musical” at the Ellen Sprinkle Piner Auditorium at East Carteret High School on April 27-29, 2023, at 7 pm and April 29 at 1 pm. Get your tickets today and support the talented students of the East Carteret High School Drama Department!