WASHINGTON, NC (WNCT) — Several artists have come together to bring a bit of Broadway flare to Washington for the holidays.

Kristin Wetherington, Andrew Byrne and Robin Levine have worked together along with the Turnage Theater for a Home for the Holidays Concert at the Turnage Theater in Washington on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Wetherington is an East Carolina University graduate who later attended Harvard University. She is now based in New York City. She will be singing and performing a mix of 20 traditional and contemporary holiday songs including “Silent Night” and “All I Want for Christmas is You.”

“Returning home for the holidays has been a full-circle experience as this is where my love for singing began,” said Wetherington, co-producer of the show.

Byrne is a New York City Backstage Reader’s Choice Award Winner contributing to the show’s content as a musical consultant. Levine spent 18 years on Broadway in “Mamma Mia” and assisted in choreography for “Home for the Holidays.”

Jessica Doyle-Mekkes, head of the Musical Theater Program at ECU, will also make an appearance with several of her students. Santa will also be stopping by during the show to pass out candy canes.

For tickets and more information, click here.