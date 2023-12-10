GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) — Residents of Greenville could watch three shows over the weekend by the Dance Arts Theater in their production of “The Nutcracker.”

The Wright Auditorium on East Carolina University’s campus held a soldout crowd of 1,200 guests. The proceeds from the event would go straight to Children’s Miracle Network to support Maynard Children’s Hospital.

“Our philosophy as a group has been that we love that we have children doing something special for other children,” Artistic Director Sheryll Tipton said. “We love that it’s a community event that incorporates not only students but obviously volunteers.”

Chris Buddo, who played the bass in the New Carolina Symphonium that brought the production to life, played in the Nutcracker productions for years. This year was their first time in the same group having the opportunity to play in front of the crowds, and even have their own event lined up in May.

“Most of the people here are somehow connected to ECU or Greenville, a lot of the people here,” he said. “We’ve got faculty in the orchestra, we’ve got a lot of our former students that have come back, this is not a student orchestra.

“I think it’s important for people to understand that it’s a professional orchestra. But we’ve brought people back who have gone off and done good things in the world. And so we’re very excited, and I think the results, people are already excited about what they’re hearing from ‘The Nutcracker.’ I hope they’ll come out in May.”

Tipton is extremely proud of the production and the growth that it has made since the start of it in 1984. From then to now, she is blown away by the amount of support they give the children’s hospitals as well as the support the community gives to Dance Arts Theater.

