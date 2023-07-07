TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — The 2023-2024 Edgecombe Community College Performance Series is starting up soon with a wide variety of entertainment planned.

“We’re committed to bringing a variety of cultural events and, of course, that expands the educational part. And that’s what community colleges are about,” said Dr. Doneva Chavis, ECC’s event manager.

Chavis said there will be performances by a bluegrass band, the North Carolina Symphony, choirs, ballet, country music concerts and a concert dedicated to Black history in the South.

“We take a great deal of pride in bringing to the community things that normally wouldn’t show up,” said Chavis.

View the video above for more information about the series and visit ECC’s website for more information about the performance schedule.