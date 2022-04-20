MCB CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. — Marine Corps Community Services Lejeune-New River is excited to announce that MCB Camp Lejeune’s Fourth of July Celebration will be headlined by Eli Young Band.

Back after two years, the Fourth of July Celebration will include live music, food and beverage vendors, and a fireworks display, all at W.P.T. Hill Field aboard Camp Lejeune. The event site will open at 4:00 p.m., with stage entertainment beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Eli Young Band will take the stage at 7:15 p.m., and the fireworks display will start at 8:45 p.m. This year’s celebration will be open to DoD ID cardholders and their guests only. Event details will continue to be released on social media.

Follow MCCS Lejeune-New River for updates.