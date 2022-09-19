GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – This Saturday, it won’t cost you anything to enter a national park.

In honor of National Public Lands Day, entry fees will be waived at national parks and federal public lands. National Public Lands Day is a day celebrating public lands in the United States on the fourth Saturday of September every year.

These locations include national monuments, forests, rec areas, seashores, wildlife refuges, historical sites battlefields and grasslands.

With National Public Lands Day, people can find events to volunteer at various parks and public lands, which you can find by clicking here.

For more information about what places you may want to visit, click here.