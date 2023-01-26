27 Friday 10:00 AM Beach Scavenger Hunt – Take a stroll on the beach with a Park Ranger to see what we can find. We’ll be hunting for everything from drift beans to sea glass, and of course seashells. Sunscreen and water are recommended. Distance of the hike will depend on the weather and the group. Meet at the Bathhouse.

February 2023 *Fort Tours Daily at 1:00 PM*

1 Wednesday 10:30 AM Small Arms Demonstration – Learn about one of the small arms (musket, flint lock, or rifle) that a soldier station at Fort Macon would have carried and used. This will include a blank firing demonstration of the weapon.

6 Monday 9:00 AM Bird Hike – Meet at the Visitor Center and take a leisurely hike to identify birds native to the area.

8 Wednesday 10:30 AM Small Arms Demonstration – Learn about one of the small arms (musket, flint lock, or rifle) that a soldier station at Fort Macon would have carried and used. This will include a blank firing demonstration of the weapon.

11 Saturday 1pm-3pm Telescope Workshop – Did you get a new telescope for Christmas but you’re not sure how to use it? The Crystal Coast Stargazers will be holding a telescope workshop in Ft. Macon’s large auditorium for people just like you. Feel free to bring any equipment you are unsure about, or just come learn about different equipment and its uses that various club members will have on site.

14 Tuesday 10:00 AM Kid’s Corner – Bring your Preschool or elementary aged child to the Visitor Center lobby for a nature themed story and craft. (Children must be accompanied by an adult.)

15 Wednesday 10:30 AM Small Arms Demonstration – Learn about one of the small arms (musket, flint lock, or rifle) that a soldier station at Fort Macon would have carried and used. This will include a blank firing demonstration of the weapon.

16 Thursday 10:00 AM Natural Side of Fort Macon – Meet in the Visitor Center lobby for a leisurely hike exploring the natural side of Fort Macon. Hike will cover both trail and beach.

17 Friday 6:00 PM Astronomy – Meet at the bathhouse to view space through a telescope and learn more about our Universe.

22 Wednesday 10:30 AM Small Arms Demonstration – Learn about one of the small arms (musket, flint lock, or rifle) that a soldier station at Fort Macon would have carried and used. This will include a blank firing demonstration of the weapon.

24 Friday 10:00 AM Beach Scavenger Hunt – Take a stroll on the beach with a Park Ranger to see what we can find. We’ll be hunting for everything from drift beans to sea glass, and of course seashells. Sunscreen and water are recommended. Distance of the hike will depend on the weather and the group. Meet at the Bathhouse.

March 2023 *Fort Tours Daily at 1:00 pm*

1 Wednesday 10:30 AM Small Arms Demonstration – Learn about one of the small arms (musket, flint lock, or rifle) that a soldier station at Fort Macon would have carried and used. This will include a blank firing demonstration of the weapon.

3 Friday 7:00 PM Astronomy – Meet at the bathhouse to view space through a telescope and learn more about our Universe.

6 Monday 9:00 AM Bird Hike – Meet at the Visitor Center and take a leisurely hike to identify birds native to the area.

8 Wednesday 10:30 AM Small Arms Demonstration – Learn about one of the small arms (musket, flint lock, or rifle) that a soldier station at Fort Macon would have carried and used. This will include a blank firing demonstration of the weapon.

14 Tuesday 10:00 AM Kid’s Corner – Bring your Preschool or elementary aged child to the Visitor Center lobby for a nature themed story and craft. (Children must be accompanied by an adult.)

15 Wednesday 10:30 AM Small Arms Demonstration – Learn about one of the small arms (musket, flint lock, or rifle) that a soldier station at Fort Macon would have carried and used. This will include a blank firing demonstration of the weapon.

16 Thursday 10:00 AM Natural Side of Fort Macon – Meet in the Visitor Center lobby for a leisurely hike exploring the natural side of Fort Macon. Hike will cover both trail and beach.

22 Wednesday 10:30 AM Small Arms Demonstration – Learn about one of the small arms (musket, flint lock, or rifle) that a soldier station at Fort Macon would have carried and used. This will include a blank firing demonstration of the weapon.

24 Friday 10:00 AM Beach Scavenger Hunt – Take a stroll on the beach with a Park Ranger to see what we can find. We’ll be hunting for everything from drift beans to sea glass, and of course seashells. Sunscreen and water are recommended. Distance of the hike will depend on the weather and the group. Meet at the Bathhouse.

29 Wednesday 10:30 AM Small Arms Demonstration – Learn about one of the small arms (musket, flint lock, or rifle) that a soldier station at Fort Macon would have carried and used. This will include a blank firing demonstration of the weapon.

April 2023 *Fort Tours April 1st – 14th Daily at 1:00 pm

April 15th – 30th Daily at 11:00, 1:00, & 3:00*

3 Monday 9:00 AM Bird Hike – Meet at the Visitor Center and take a leisurely hike to identify birds native to the area.

5 Wednesday 10:30 AM Small Arms Demonstration – Learn about one of the small arms (musket, flint lock, or rifle) that a soldier station at Fort Macon would have carried and used. This will include a blank firing demonstration of the weapon.

11 Tuesday 10:00 AM Kid’s Corner – Bring your Preschool or elementary aged child to the Visitor Center lobby for a nature themed story and craft. (Children must be accompanied by an adult.)

12 Wednesday 10:30 AM Small Arms Demonstration – Learn about one of the small arms (musket, flint lock, or rifle) that a soldier station at Fort Macon would have carried and used. This will include a blank firing demonstration of the weapon.

19 Wednesday 10:30 AM Small Arms Demonstration – Learn about one of the small arms (musket, flint lock, or rifle) that a soldier station at Fort Macon would have carried and used. This will include a blank firing demonstration of the weapon.

20 Thursday 10:00 AM Natural Side of Fort Macon – Meet in the Visitor Center lobby for a leisurely hike exploring the natural side of Fort Macon. Hike will cover both trail and beach.

21 & 22 Fri & Sat. Crystal Coast Star Party: Harkers Island – Instead of an Astronomy event at Ft. Macon this month, we will be supporting the Crystal Coast Stargazers with their second annual Crystal Coast Star Party. This event will be held at the Cape Lookout National Seashore’s Visitor Center on Harker’s Island. Events start at 4pm on Friday and 1pm on Saturday. There will be public stargazing similar to the normal Ft. Macon events starting at 7:30 each evening.

22 Saturday 10:30, 11:30, 1:30, 2:30, 3:30 Cannon Day – Come down to Fort Macon and learn how the different cannons of the fort were loaded, aimed and shot. Cannon firing demonstrations will be held at 10:30, 11:30, 1:30, 2:30, & 3:30.

26 Wednesday 10:30 AM Small Arms Demonstration – Learn about one of the small arms (musket, flint lock, or rifle) that a soldier station at Fort Macon would have carried and used. This will include a blank firing demonstration of the weapon.