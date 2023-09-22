(WGHP) — Former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick has come under heavy criticism for a controversial post about Martin Truex Jr. in the wake of Sherry Pollex’s death.

Sherry Pollex, a philanthropist and longtime girlfriend of NASCAR Cup Series star Martin Truex Jr. died on Sunday at 44 after a nine-year battle with ovarian cancer, according to NASCAR.

They started dating in 2005, which led to an 18-year relationship that lasted until the couple announced their split before the start of the 2023 season.

FILE – In this Dec. 4, 2015, file photo, Martin Truex Jr. and his girlfriend, Sherry Pollex, pose on the red carpet before the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series auto racing awards in Las Vegas. Martin Truex Jr. has been NASCAR’s most dominant driver this season. But his Furniture Row Racing team has also dealt with plenty of heartache. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

She was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2014 and became a hero to many in the NASCAR world while she struggled with the disease for nine years.

Truex Jr. released the following statement on Sunday following her passing:

“From the very minute of her diagnosis, Sherry was determined to not only fight ovarian cancer with everything she had, but also make a difference in the lives of others battling this terrible disease. “Sherry’s passion for making a difference in the lives of others was inspiring to everyone. Through her tireless charity work for so many years, her legacy live beyond our lifetimes and continue to help countless families who are battling ovarian and childhood cancer. “I would like to extend my deepest condolences to her entire family, who have shown incredible strength and resilience throughout her battle.” Statement from Martin Truex Jr.

Patrick seemingly took umbrage with Truex’s statement and posted the following to her Instagram story on Monday:

I avoid negativity on social at almost all costs. Almost… But this is the most insensitive disconnected statement from a guy that I have never liked. And obviously for good reason. I don’t care what happened between them but this is as cold as it gets. A PR rep wrote this guaranteed. You’re free from this now Sherry. Danica Patrick’s Instagram Story

Many racing fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to criticize Patrick for the post.