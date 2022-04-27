KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Something exciting is on the horizon for one county in Eastern North Carolina.

Country music artist Travis Tritt is coming to the Duplin Events Center on June 25th along with fellow artists Kameron Marlowe and Larry Fleet. Officials and local businesses are hoping for every seat in the events center to be packed.

“I’m very excited. It is a huge impact. Anytime there’s anything as this concert at the end of June, it does not just impact me, but all of Duplin County,” said manager and owner of The Country Squire Restaurant, Iris Lennon.

The restaurant is about five minutes from the events center. Lennon said they’re ready because when tourists come to the area, it impacts it greatly.

“They eat, they get gas, they go to the grocery store,” said Lennon.

The Country Squire is also a motel and a winery, so they’re excited about the potential business this could bring.

“It has been a very long time since we’ve had any kind of a concert of, of this size and this magnitude,” said Economic Development Director for Duplin County, Carrie Shields.

Shields says they are expecting hotels to be full and restaurants to be packed.

“We’re just expecting a lot of excitement, a lot of buzz, we’ll know more about impact when tickets go on sale,” said Shields.

Officials with the events center say their phones have been ringing off the hook since they announced the artist.

“People are ready. They’re excited. And we’re excited as well,” said Events and Venue Manager, Amanda Pope.

And for The Country Squire? They’re definitely looking forward to that weekend.

“The restaurant has been here 62 years. So, a lot of memories and all these walls and something like this can keep us going, certainly,” said Lennon.

They have not announced when tickets will go on sale yet but say to keep checking their social media for updates. Click here to follow their Facebook page and stay up to date on the latest announcements.