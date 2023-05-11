RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — PNC Arena is home to the Carolina Hurricanes, but Wednesday night it was about Lizzo fandom.

Grammy Award winning artist Lizzo performed Wednesday at PNC Arena.

“She’s herself. She doesn’t mind being herself,” said fan Donna Peterson.

“And she makes no apologies. She’s so positive,” fan Ashley Lindsay mentioned right after.

Peterson and Lindsay were two of many that got to the arena hours before show time to tailgate.

Lizzo’s show kicked off the start of a busy week at PNC.

That will be followed by the Carolina Hurricanes and the New Jersey Devils in game 5 of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs second-round series on Thursday at 7 p.m. The week wraps up the legendary Stevie Nicks on Friday at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, while many got premium parking feet away from the arena to tailgate, many opted for a different parking option.

“If it’s free it’s for me. I’m not paying $20 for parking,” said Rebecca Fremd.

Fremd decided to save a few bucks on parking.

CBS 17 spotted some people who parked on Edwards Mill Road about a mile away from the arena.

“I will walk 26 minutes max. It literally only took me 21 minutes,” Fremd stated.

As of October 2022, general parking for cars and vans at events like Lizzo’s concert was between $22-$35. The price depends on when you pay.

We noticed a lot of people parking at Backyard Bistro, which is not far from the arena, for $20.

No matter how far the walk or how steep the price, it didn’t keep a majority of fans from having a good time.

“I deserve this. I’m so excited,” Fremd said while smiling.

