‘A Nightmare on Elm Street’ (1984)

Nancy Thompson and her friends begin to have nightmares of a terrifying man who has knives as hands and tries to kill them. Soon, Nancy figures out that Fred Krueger can only kill them in their dreams, so she relies on caffeine to keep her awake. One by one, her friends are killed off and Nancy must do everything she can to stop Fred Kruger from getting her next.

‘Casper’ (1995)

Dr. James Harvey and his daughter Kat move into a house to help with ghosts found by Carrigan. Soon, Kat meets Casper the ghost who’s the “friendliest ghost you know,” but his uncles Stretch, Fatso, and Stinkie aren’t as kind. As the ghosts try to get rid of the “fleshies,” it is up to James and Kat to save the day.

‘Coco’ (2017)

In this Disney animated movie, Miguel lives in Santa Cecilia, Mexico, and as his family shows him the importance of Dia de Los Muertos, Miguel has another interest, music. As Miguel tries to “seize his moment” it takes him to the Land of the Dead. He needs his family to get him back to the Land of the Living, but he will have to pay the ultimate price.

‘Coraline’ (2009)

A young girl named Coraline moves to a new home with her parents and finds out there is a secret passage to a different life. However, Coraline soon finds out that this life isn’t what she really thinks. Can she escape, or is left with buttons for eyes?

‘E.T.’ (1982)

A group of extraterrestrials lands on Earth to collect some plants, but before they can leave peacefully, they are interrupted by human life. As they up and leave quickly, one is left behind and soon found by a 10-year-old boy named Elliot. As Elliot and the alien, E.T., begin to grow a bond, Elliot learns he must go home, but government agents and other problems get in the way. As E.T. begins to suffer from illness, will he return to his family? Or will he die on Earth?

‘Frankenweenie’ (2012)

Victor is a boy who loves science and after his dog is hit by a car, he decides to bring him back to life. Now that Sparky is alive from electricity, Victor’s parents and neighbors are scared to death of the “monster.” It is up to Victor to show the neighborhood that Sparky is still the friendly dog that everyone loves, but a turn of events makes that a challenging task.

‘Friday the 13th’ (1980)

A young boy named Jason drown and dies in and lake near Camp Crystal Lake in 1957. A year later two camp counselors are murdered by an unseen killer. After twenty-one years, the camp decides to open again, but fear strikes as counselors are getting murdered one by one. Who could the killer be? Is it Jason seeking revenge? Will there even be any counselors left to tell the story?

‘Ghostbusters’ (1984)

Who you gonna call? Workers at Columbia University, Peter Venkman, Ray Stantz, and Egon Spengler begin to study the paranormal world and after they bring their students into it, they lose their jobs. After they start their own business called ‘Ghostbusters’ they make national news as they are called to get rid of paranormal activity in New York City and are thrown into jail. Soon, the mayor gives them a shot to help save the city and they discover a building that could be the cause of destruction and an ancient God who could bring an end to the world. Will Ghostbusters bust the ghosts?

‘Gremlins’ (1984)

Kingston Falls aren’t scared of bears or robbers, but tiny green monsters who are raging through their town. After a bank teller receives a strange pet and violates two of the three rules, the little loonies go crazy and cause destruction to the town.

‘Halloween’ (1978)

Back on Halloween night in 1963, little Michael butchers his 15-year-old sister to death. After being sent to a mental health facility, he decides 15 years later that he will escape and head back to his hometown in Haddonfield, Illinois. While there, he becomes fascinated with high school student Laurie Strode and her friends. As Michael Myers’ psychiatrist and the town’s Sheriff go out to find him, Michael is smart and is hidden in the shadows. Remaining one step ahead of them, will Laurie and her friends become Michael’s next victims?

‘Halloweentown’ (1998)

On Halloween night, Marnie, Dylan, and Sophie receive a visit from their grandmother Aggie. Their mother Gwen is not very happy when she finds out Aggie wants to show Marnie the ways of magic before her 13th birthday, or she will lose her powers forever. When Aggie goes back to Halloweentown, Dyland, Marnie, and Sophie follow her. They soon find out that something bad is growing in Halloweentown and when their mom Gwen comes to find them, she and Aggie are put under spells that Marnie, Dyland, and Sophie must stop.

‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone’ (2001)

Harry Potter thinks he is just a normal boy who lives with his not-so-nice aunt and uncle. Soon, he finds out that he is actually a wizard and is invited to Hogwarts, the School for Witchcraft and Wizardry. After being picked up by Hagrid, the Hogwarts groundskeeper, he finds out how magical the school truly is. Harry discovers how well known he is from an incident that happened at his birth and makes close friends, but also enemies. Soon, Harry finds out that there are many dangers at Hogwarts and must use his powers to save the wizarding world.

‘Hocus Pocus’ (1993)

The Sanderson sisters have been gone for 300 years after their execution for practicing dark witchcraft. However, now that they are back thanks to Max, a new kid in town who accidentally released their spell, the sisters only have one night to stay alive and keep practicing their dark spells.

‘Hotel Transylvania’ (2012)

Dracula builds a hotel resort in Transylvania, a place where monsters can hide from scary humans. While holding a birthday party for his daughter Mavis, he sees a teenager named Jonathan walking through the woods and comes to the hotel. Dracula decides to disguise Jonathan as a monster so the others don’t get scared. Only to find out, Mavis starts to fall for Jonathan, who knows he is human, even though her father has told her the scary things about that kind.

‘Igor’ (2008)

Igor is supposed to be a lab assistant and nothing more. His kind is known for helping in the lab and getting pushed to the side, but Igor has other plans. After he accidentally creates a sweet monster named Eva, he hopes to become a Mad Scientist and win the annual Evil Science Fair.

‘It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown’ (1966)

Charlie Bown and the Peanuts gang are celebrating Halloween. As they go trick-or-treating, attend a Halloween party, and do all things spooky, Linus is hoping he will get a visit from The Great Pumpkin.

‘Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride’ (2005)

Victor Van Dort and Victoria Everglot are pressured by their parents need for wealth to get married in their Victorian Village set in the late 1800s. After a bad wedding rehearsal, Victor goes to the woods to practice his vows and when he does, he soon becomes married, but not to Victoria, the Corpse Bride. Victor is sent to the “other side” without evening realizing what he did. With his absence in the real world, Victoria now has a rich man trying to take her hand in marriage instead. Will Victor make it back to the real world and if so, who will he choose?

‘The Addams Family’ (2019)

Living in a secluded area hidden by marsh and fog at the top of a mountain in New Jersey, Gomez and Morticia Addams raise their family. While Gomez is out with his son Pugsley teaching him the Addams family tradition and their daughter Wednesday taking in the outside scenery, a TV reality host barges into their home. Margaux Needler is designing and building a new planned community that will be on the marsh after it drains, which will reveal the Addams Family house and it’s her mission to get rid of the family.

‘The Changeling’ (1980)

Composer John Russel and his family go on vacation and a freak car accident kills his wife and daughter. Under grief, his friends help him rent a large old house where he can reflect and write his music. Soon to find out, John isn’t the only one in the house, as he discovers there is a spirit of a child who used to live there and joins him for company. John’s friend Claire Norman, helps to discover that there is a devious and larger-than-power man who guards them.

‘The Haunted Mansion’ (2003)

Realtor Jim Evers and his wife Sara receive the deal of their career when they find a mansion for sale. They take their two kids and check out the place, but when they do, a storm hits, and mysterious origins from the family’s past come alive. Soon they find out that all the haunted parts of the mansion have a tie to Sara and it is both spooky and frightening!

‘The Muppets Haunted Mansion’ (2021)

The Muppets are having the time of their lives at Kermit and Miss Piggy’s Halloween Party, but Gonzo the Great and Pepe the King Prawn have other ideas. They decide to spend an entire night in the scariest, spooky place on earth, the castle of the epic magician, The Great MacGuffin. Gonzo and Pepe encounter their worst nightmares at the mansion and experience the most spine-chilling moments. Will they make it through the night alive or spend the rest of their lives in the Muppets’ Haunted Mansion.

‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ (1993)

Created by Tim Burton, the movie tells a story about the King of “Halloween Town”, Jack Skellington who accidentally comes across “Christmas Town.” Jack falls in love with the holiday and sends Santa to the boogie-man.

‘The Silence of the Lambs’ (1991)

Clarice Starling, an FBI trainee begins work in the agency’s Behavioral Science Unit under the leadership of Jack Crawford. While she trains there, she is put under the case of an imprisoned psychiatrist who is known for being a serial killer who cannibalized his victims. Through speaking with the killer named Dr. Hannibal Lecter, she finds out there is another cannibal serial killer who is on the loose. As more information is discovered through the phycological game she plays with Lecter, there is a chance she can save a high-profile victim from the active killer.

‘Twitches’ (2006)

Two twins separated at birth, are reunited during their 21st birthday by the protector’s force. They find out that they not only are twins but also have magical powers. Their findings don’t end there as they must save their biological mother and their kingdom from the Darkness.

‘Scream’ (1996)

Sidney Prescott’s mother was murdered a year ago and now she and her friends are receiving terrorizing phone calls. They soon find out that it is a crazy serial killer, who dresses up in a black robe and white mask. “What’s your favorite scary movie?” the girls would hear from the other line and soon later after teenagers are being killed, they find out who’s behind the mask.

‘Spirited Away’ (2001)

Created by the famous Hayao Miyazaki, Chihiro is a young girl who is heading to a new home with her parents in the Japanese countryside. When his father takes a wrong turn, her parents decide to explore the new area and find a little town. After her parents smell great-smelling food coming from a restaurant, they can’t help but start devouring the food, which then turns them into pigs. Chihiro soon finds out that there is an evil witch names Yubaba, who plans to keep her parents and herself captive in a town that has demons, spirits, and evil gods. Chihiro finds a boy Haku and must rely on him to help save her parents and hopes they can return to the real world.

‘Spooky Buddies’ (2011)

Back in 1937, Warwick the Warlock kidnapped five puppies so he can sacrifice them to the Halloween Hound. 75 years later, the Buddies puppies find their way into the old haunted mansion and unlock the ghost of Pip, who is one of the puppies from that night long ago. Warlock also is unlocked and it is now up to the puppies to save the day before they too become a member of the Halloween Hound.